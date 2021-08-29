Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,362,000 after purchasing an additional 575,652 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,978 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.60. 6,863,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,133,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

