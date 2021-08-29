Brokerages Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.73 Million

Brokerages expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report $184.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.50 million to $185.00 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $171.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $758.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $772.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $815.60 million, with estimates ranging from $773.60 million to $833.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $80.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -183.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.67. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $83.41.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,873 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,444 shares of company stock worth $4,818,222. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 39.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.