Brokerages Anticipate Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Frontier Communications Parent.

FYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $299,835,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $226,934,000. Finally, Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $194,477,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.73. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

