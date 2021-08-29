Brokerages Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.71 Million

Brokerages expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report $40.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.40 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $32.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $153.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.81 million to $155.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $210.89 million, with estimates ranging from $203.88 million to $219.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $137.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 383.31, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.53. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In related news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,772,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 402,082 shares of company stock valued at $47,493,950. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

