Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.93 Million

Analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to announce $167.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $176.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $691.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $704.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $651.73 million, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $663.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOMB opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

