Brokerages Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($0.27). Insulet also posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insulet.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 114.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after acquiring an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 169.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $99,330,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $92,870,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $72,965,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.09. 229,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.65. Insulet has a 1 year low of $197.08 and a 1 year high of $306.46.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

