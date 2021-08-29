Brokerages Anticipate Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to announce sales of $2.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $3.58 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $11.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $12.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.43 million, with estimates ranging from $13.62 million to $14.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Liquidia by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.70 on Friday. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

