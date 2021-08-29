Brokerages Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $706.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report sales of $706.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $619.40 million to $731.01 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $619.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $291,112.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,577 shares of company stock worth $6,691,923 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,312,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,088,408,000 after buying an additional 169,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,122,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,541,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,343 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,899,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,901,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,184,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $103.14 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.78.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

