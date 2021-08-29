Brokerages Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Post -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). NanoString Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSTG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

NSTG stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,733. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,100 shares of company stock worth $8,433,497 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

