Brokerages Expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). Cree reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

CREE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

CREE traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.48. Cree has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

