Brokerages Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report sales of $445.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $442.30 million. Koppers reported sales of $437.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Koppers during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Koppers during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $33.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $707.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

