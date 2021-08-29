Brokerages Expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PPL.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,763,000 after purchasing an additional 303,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 601,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 4.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 391,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $30.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPL (PPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.