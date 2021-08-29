Brokerages Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.28). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $188.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

