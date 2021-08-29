Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $328 million-$348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.33 million.

NASDAQ BRKS traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.69. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.11.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

