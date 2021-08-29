BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOOO stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 3.01. BRP has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is 10.45%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

