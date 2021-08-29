Bruni J V & Co. Co. Cuts Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. cut its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,818 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home makes up about 3.0% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.70% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $23,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $737,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 55,662 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 49.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 26,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMHC. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

