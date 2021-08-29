Bruni J V & Co. Co. Decreases Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. trimmed its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 679,047 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies makes up 1.5% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.08% of Lumen Technologies worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $16,111,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,916,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

