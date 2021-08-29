Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $18.23 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. reduced its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 35,340 shares during the period. Range Resources comprises 2.3% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 0.42% of Range Resources worth $18,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in Range Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

