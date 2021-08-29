Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $30.33 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,548,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 226,700 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises 3.8% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 0.35% of Ares Capital worth $30,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 100.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.12 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

