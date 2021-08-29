Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $49.20 Million Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lessened its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,991 shares during the period. Radian Group accounts for 6.2% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 1.16% of Radian Group worth $49,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter worth $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter worth $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter worth $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter worth $224,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Radian Group stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,484.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

