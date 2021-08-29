Bruni J V & Co. Co. Lowers Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises approximately 2.7% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.17% of Quanta Services worth $21,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 72,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

