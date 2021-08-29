Bruni J V & Co. Co. Makes New $9.95 Million Investment in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 291,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,947,000. Altice USA accounts for about 1.3% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 0.06% of Altice USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $2,255,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 31.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 42.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,326,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 395,906 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.21.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $304,140 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

