Bruni J V & Co. Co. Raises Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,350 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services makes up approximately 1.7% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.84% of Primoris Services worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

PRIM stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

