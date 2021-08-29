Bruni J V & Co. Co. Sells 11,900 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. reduced its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Ballard Power Systems makes up about 1.3% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.19% of Ballard Power Systems worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $14,983,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after purchasing an additional 578,540 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 135.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 914,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after buying an additional 525,900 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,015.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 502,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after buying an additional 457,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $10,824,000. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

BLDP stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

