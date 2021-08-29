Bruni J V & Co. Co. Sells 152,470 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. trimmed its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,504,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 152,470 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises about 3.8% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 2.50% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $30,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OCSL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,704,344.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

