Bruni J V & Co. Co. Sells 15,626 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. cut its holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,626 shares during the period. At Home Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.84% of At Home Group worth $20,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in At Home Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in At Home Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in At Home Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get At Home Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of HOME opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. At Home Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $38.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.