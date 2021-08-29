Bruni J V & Co. Co. Sells 17,084 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. trimmed its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,669 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,084 shares during the quarter. U.S. Silica comprises approximately 0.7% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 0.65% of U.S. Silica worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.49 million, a P/E ratio of -131.00 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

