Bruni J V & Co. Co. Sells 5,435 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for 2.1% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $133.69 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.