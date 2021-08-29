Bruni J V & Co. Co. Trims Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,393 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for about 5.6% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 1.01% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $43,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

NYSE RHP opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.