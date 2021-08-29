BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the July 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.28.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

