Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.14% of Builders FirstSource worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.25. 1,988,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,135. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

