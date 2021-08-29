Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $352.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BURL opened at $309.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $189.99 and a 12-month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 114.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

