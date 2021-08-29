Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.75

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.75 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50.

Cable One has raised its dividend payment by 46.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Cable One has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cable One to earn $59.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of CABO opened at $2,067.12 on Friday. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,943.94.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total value of $1,435,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,060.00, for a total transaction of $817,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,377 shares of company stock worth $10,906,287. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cable One stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

