CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Bought by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CACI International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,447. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.88.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $257.74. 114,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $198.46 and a 1-year high of $270.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

