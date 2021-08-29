CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 907,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,844,000 after buying an additional 115,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth $10,633,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in CAE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 786,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CAE by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,371,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,958,000 after purchasing an additional 269,741 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in CAE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

CAE Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.