California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the July 29th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 807,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in California BanCorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 768,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in California BanCorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in California BanCorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 416,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CALB stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. California BanCorp has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $19.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. California BanCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

