Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELY shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth about $4,531,000. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,431,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,265,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 500,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 35,649 shares during the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELY opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.65. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

