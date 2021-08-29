Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the July 29th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 308.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 47,268,600.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 472,686 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 81.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 437,587 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 196,309 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 297.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,066 shares during the period. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 51,636,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,819,378. Camber Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

