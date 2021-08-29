Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 86.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Canada Goose by 850.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOOS opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

