Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.15 Per Share

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.1533 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.10.

Shares of CDPYF opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $49.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDPYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

