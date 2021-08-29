Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 11,499.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,953 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 0.8% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $31,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,936. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.39. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

