Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,432 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $71.83 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

