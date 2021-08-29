Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 5,334 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.3% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 405,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,697,000 after acquiring an additional 35,127 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.31. 4,741,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The company has a market capitalization of $348.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

