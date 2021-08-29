Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 808 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $268.50. The stock had a trading volume of 551,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,577. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.70.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

