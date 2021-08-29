Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,184 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.59. 4,094,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $128.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.97. The company has a market cap of $220.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.