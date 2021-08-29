Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 413.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 105,980 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.2% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 359,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 283,967 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.8% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.61.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.