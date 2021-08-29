Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $50,596,011.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,123,284.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $2,117,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.52. 7,696,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The firm has a market cap of $410.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.25. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.