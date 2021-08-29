Capital Analysts LLC Buys 58,150 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 121.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,418,000 after purchasing an additional 117,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,354,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,957. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

