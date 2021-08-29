Capital Analysts LLC Buys 960 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after acquiring an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,834,000 after acquiring an additional 458,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $133.81. 3,801,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.99. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

