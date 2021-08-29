Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $171.81. 2,498,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,153. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.95. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.